2 officers injured chasing robbery suspects

Two Memphis Police officers were injured capturing robbery suspects Wednesday morning.

Three suspects have been arrested, but a fourth remains on the run.

The robbery happened at CVS at the corner of Winchester Road and Kirby Parkway. Police spotted the robbers and chased them on foot.

Police caught two of them at World Overcomer’s Church, and got a third at a nearby farmer’s market.

It’s unclear how the officers were injured; one was taken to the hospital, but both are expected to be OK.

It’s unknown what the robbers took from CVS.

