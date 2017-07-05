Memphis Zoo's baby hippo now five times her birth weight

The Memphis Zoo's baby hippo, Winnie, is now over three months old.

Winnie was born weighing 76 pounds, and as of Wednesday, she is more than five times that weight, tipping the scales at 400 pounds.

Visitors to the zoo can expect to find Winnie with her mother submerged in water at the Zambezi River Hippo Camp. Hippos are semi-aquatic, meaning they spend time on land and water, but most of their time is spent in the water.

