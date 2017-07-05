Memphis Zoo's baby hippo now five times her birth weight

The Memphis Zoo's baby hippo, Winnie, is now almost three months old.More >>
The Memphis Zoo's baby hippo, Winnie, is now almost three months old.More >>
An upper level system will continue to funnel in moisture to the Mid-South and increase instability today.More >>
An upper level system will continue to funnel in moisture to the Mid-South and increase instability today.More >>
Two Memphis Police officers were injured capturing robbery suspects Wednesday morning.More >>
Two Memphis Police officers were injured capturing robbery suspects Wednesday morning.More >>
As the country celebrated July 4, at least one Memphis party got out of hand.More >>
As the country celebrated July 4, at least one Memphis party got out of hand.More >>
Memphis Police Department has announced they will be in downtown Little Rock on Wednesday, hoping to snag some of Arkansas' finest to fill positions.More >>
Memphis Police Department has announced they will be in downtown Little Rock on Wednesday, hoping to snag some of Arkansas' finest to fill positions.More >>
The ad respondent says she was asked to administer poison to a target, who turned out to be the Craigslist poster’s ex-husband.More >>
The ad respondent says she was asked to administer poison to a target, who turned out to be the Craigslist poster’s ex-husband.More >>
A note left with the dog read, “My owner was in an abusive relationship and couldn’t afford to get me on the flight. She didn’t want to leave me, with all her heart,...but she has no other option.”More >>
A note left with the dog read, “My owner was in an abusive relationship and couldn’t afford to get me on the flight. She didn’t want to leave me, with all her heart,...but she has no other option.”More >>
Authorities say a New York police officer has been shot and has died in the hospital.More >>
Authorities say a New York police officer has been shot and has died in the hospital.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two early morning hour shootings and a deadly vehicle pursuit overnight in downtown Savannah.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two early morning hour shootings and a deadly vehicle pursuit overnight in downtown Savannah.More >>
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.More >>
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.More >>
Doctors rushed to deliver the woman’s baby, who was seven days from his due date.More >>
Doctors rushed to deliver the woman’s baby, who was seven days from his due date.More >>
A standoff with a suspected gunman barricaded inside a home with two children is now over. It happened on Fairbanks Street early Wednesday morning.More >>
A standoff with a suspected gunman barricaded inside a home with two children is now over. It happened on Fairbanks Street early Wednesday morning.More >>
Police believe the bullet was fired in the air in order to celebrate the Fourth of July.More >>
Police believe the bullet was fired in the air in order to celebrate the Fourth of July.More >>
Officers joined in the Fourth of July fun after responding to a complaint about a block party.More >>
Officers joined in the Fourth of July fun after responding to a complaint about a block party.More >>
Kim Jong Un vows he will never put his nuclear weapons program on the negotiating table and plans more tests the day after ICBM launch.More >>
Kim Jong Un vows he will never put his nuclear weapons program on the negotiating table and plans more tests the day after ICBM launch.More >>