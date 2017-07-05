Man forced to ride in car as it is towed

A man said he was forced to ride in his car as it was being towed.

Jonathan Noble said he was forced to call AAA to get his car towed after experiencing some troubles.

AAA made contact with Uncle Dave's Auto Repair, who sent a tow truck driver to his location.

Noble said when the tow truck driver arrived, he forced Noble and another person to ride in the car that was being towed, as the tow truck driver had someone with him and had no room in his truck.

Noble filmed the entire ride home and said he was scared during the ride.

Dave Stewart, the owner of Uncle Dave's Auto Repair, reached out to Noble to get a better understanding of what happened.

Dave Stewart, the owner of Uncle Dave's Auto Repair, reached out to Noble to get a better understanding of what happened.

