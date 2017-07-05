Z-Bo's Memphis legacy to live on well past his time on the court

Zach Randolph is leaving Memphis for California.

The now former Memphis Grizzlies forward signed a two-year deal with the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, according to ESPN.

The man affectionately known as "Z-Bo" was every bit the star off the court as he has been on it.

He passed out 500 Thanksgiving baskets to families in need and threw in 200 Grizzlies tickets for students.

He passed out coats to elementary school students in need.

He, along with his longtime Grizzlies teammate Tony Allen, took 200 kids from the Boys and Girls Club to go Christmas shopping.

He took his shirt off his back and gave it to a young fan just to make his day.

He helped senior citizens pay utility bills.

He made a $20,000 donation to keep people's lights on.

For a guy that once played on a team in Portland infamously nicknamed the Jail Blazers, Randolph has been a model citizen in Memphis.

The Z-Bo era of the Memphis Grizzlies may be over, but the Z-Bo era in Memphis lives on in the lives of people he touched in the Bluff City.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.