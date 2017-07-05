$2,500 reward offered for information about murder of 81-year-old Tipton County man

Dressed in a black jacket, Donald Thomas made his first court appearance on Wednesday.More >>
A Mississippi family is in mourning after two 10-year-old siblings and their grandparents were killed in a plane crash in Georgia.More >>
A Memphis job fair is offering up starting salaries of $70,000.More >>
Wounded Warrior and Southaven Alderman William Brooks did an Independence Day weekend skydive with Alex Coker, a skydiving instructor at West Tennessee Skydiving.More >>
A newly discovered photograph suggests legendary aviator Amelia Earhart, who vanished 80 years ago on a round-the-world flight, survived a crash-landing in the Marshall Islands.More >>
An explosion has occurred on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL.More >>
A Florida woman who tried to hide a baggie of meth in her buttocks got caught when cops searched her.More >>
Authorities say a New York police officer has been shot and has died in the hospital.More >>
The ad respondent says she was asked to administer poison to a target, who turned out to be the Craigslist poster’s ex-husband.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two early morning shootings and a deadly vehicle pursuit overnight in downtown Savannah.More >>
A note left with the dog read, “My owner was in an abusive relationship and couldn’t afford to get me on the flight. She didn’t want to leave me, with all her heart,...but she has no other option.”More >>
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.More >>
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.More >>
Police have charged a Huntsville man following an overnight shooting and standoff in the 2800 block of Fairbanks Street.More >>
Officials at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum have criticized a Louisiana congressman for narrating part of a five-minute video from inside a former gas chamber at the Nazi concentration camp in Poland.More >>
