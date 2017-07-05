$2,500 reward offered for information about murder of 81-year-old Tipton County man

An 81-year-old man was murdered before his home was set on fire, according to Tipton County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies are offering up to $2,500 for information that helps lead to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible.

Deputies said Joseph Roman, 81, was murdered inside his home which is located on Highway 59 West. First responders received a call about the house being on fire around 4:45 a.m. on June 17.

Firefighters found Roman's body inside the home. Autopsy results revealed Roman has been killed before the fire started.

Deputies said hours before the house fire, two teens crashed their truck into a tree near the area of Roman's house. Deputies later learned the driver had been shot and that's what caused him to crash into the tree.

The teens told deputies someone drove up behind them and opened fire on their truck.

Tipton County Sheriff's Office said it does not know if the two cases are related. However, deputies would like your help.

If you know anything that might help them advance the case, call

the Criminal Investigations Division at 901-475-3300, Central Dispatch after hours at 901-475-4300, phone in tips at 901-475-3307, email tips to sheriff@tiptonco.com or Facebook Sheriff J.T. Pancho Chumley. Anonymous tips may be submitted to the Tipton County tip411 app or by texting “Tipton” to 847411.

