Wounded warrior, Southaven alderman skydives over Independence Day weekend

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Whiteville, TN (WMC) -

Wounded warrior and Southaven alderman William Brooks did an Independence Day weekend skydive with Alex Coker, a skydiving instructor at West Tennessee Skydiving.

Brooks lost both of his legs due to an improvised explosive device in Iraq in 2005.

Today, he's still knocking down walls and overcoming obstacles.

