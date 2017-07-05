Memphis job fair offers $70K starting salaries

A Memphis job fair is offering up starting salaries of $70,000.

The job fair is scheduled to take place July 20 from 9 a.m. - 12: 30 p.m. at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel located at 5069 Sanderlin Avenue.

Companies that will be at the job fair have opening for sales reps, account executives, retail managers, account managers, insurance sales, customer service, technical sales, pharmaceutical sales, mortgage brokers, financial planners, human resources, and much more.

Many of the companies offer some of the following:

Base + uncapped commission pay structure

Flexible work schedule

Full benefits, 401K, stock options

Company car or gas allowances

President club trips & other incentives

Opportunity for immense growth

$70k + first year salaries

Anyone interested in attending the job fair should bring 10-15 resumes and dress business professional.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.