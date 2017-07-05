Family: 'Perfect' 10-year-olds rest together after fatal plane crash

A Mississippi family is in mourning after two 10-year-old siblings and their grandparents were killed in a plane crash in Georgia.

Kinsley Wilson and Austin Day, the children, were both from Cornith, Mississippi, flying in a small plane with their grandmother Mary Jo Yarbrough and her husband Dexter Lee Gresham.

WTVA spoked to family members of the children, who were devastated at the news.

“I tried to talk to (Mary Jo) Saturday to talk to the kids to tell Kinsley I finished her room and everything," said her great aunt Betty Burrell. "That’s when I figured they were on the road and weren't getting any service. I said she’ll call me sometime Sunday.”

Burrell did not receive that call. Instead, she got answered much more grim call from authorities.

“I said, 'Are they okay? If she’s hurt, I’ll go where she’s at,'" Burrell said. "She said, 'No, Betty, you can’t. They were in the plane and they were on their way back to Tennessee and it went down.'"

Family members said Austin, who would turn 10 in August, was in the Boy Scouts and an honor student. Kinsley spent her time playing basketball and in computer classes.

“Both of those kids were perfect by me," said Billy Burrell. "I just loved them to death. I wish I had them with me, but we always can’t get what we want all the time."

Burrell can find some relief, however, in knowing the siblings will rest together.

“They’re together. They’re not separated," said Betty Burrell. "They won’t be separated and one won’t have to go to Tennessee and wait six to eight months before they see each other."

The cause of the plane crash is currently unknown.

