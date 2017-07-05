Father: 'Careless' to leave 2-year-old in car before theft

Dressed in a black jacket, Donald Thomas made his first court appearance on Wednesday.

It came two days after police said he left his child in his running car, which was promptly stolen.

Thomas said he went inside Jubilee Express in Frayser to get orange juice for his son.

"It was a careless mistake," Thomas said.

It was a mistake with serious consequences. According to Thomas, he came back to his car a minute later to find a carjacker had driven off with his vehicle, and more importantly, his two-year-old son.

"I almost fainted,” Thomas said. "I almost fainted, man. It was a disaster, man. The whole thing was a disaster, man."

A City Watch was quickly issued. Moments before an Amber Alert was also about to go out, two-year-old Tkky'ree Mitchell was found ten miles away, asleep and unharmed in the backseat of his father's car.

"I'm just thankful that he's here," Thomas said. "He's alive. He's well. I'm free."

He's free for now, as he faces child endangerment and neglect charges. Thomas posted his $10,000 bond.

A judge will take a second look at Thomas' case when the 32-year-old returns to court in two weeks with a lawyer. Police are still looking for the man who stole Thomas' car with his two-year-old inside.

