Bruster's Real Ice Cream to open at Highland Strip

Memphis is quickly becoming an ice cream hot spot.

Wednesday, Loeb Properties announced that Bruster’s Real Ice Cream will open at the Highland Strip later this year.

Bruster’s is known for making old-fashioned ice cream in a slow kettle, which is then put in handmade waffle cones, sundaes, blasts, or milkshakes.

Bruster’s also has a host of freezes, Italian ices, sherberts, sorbets, and frozen yogurt.

The ice cream shop is set to open in late 2017 at 571 Highland Street.

