Deputies find meth lab in Millington

Shelby County Sheriff's Deputies stumbled upon a meth lab in Millington while serving a warrant.

The lab was found Wednesday on Thompson Street just off Raleigh Millington Road.

Three deputies were taken to the hospital to be checked out, but they are fine, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

The suspects are still being questioned at this time, and no one has been charged.

