Mississippi Ale House opens in Olive Branch

Mississippi Ale House opens in Olive Branch

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
OLIVE BRANCH, MS (WMC) -

The Mississippi Ale House opened in Olive Branch on Wednesday.

The bar is located at 9211 Highway 178 between Goodman Road and Depot Street.

The new Olive Branch watering hole curates the rarest of beers from across the state for patrons to enjoy by the pint, flight, or in growlers to go, according to their Facebook page.

