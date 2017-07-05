Woman drowns in pool during July 4 party

A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.

Bartlett Police Department said officers arrived at a home on Bruton Parish Cove at around 2 a.m. on July 4.

People at the pool party said they were sitting on the deck near the pool when someone noticed a woman at the bottom.

The people at the party jumped into the pool, pulled the woman out, performed CPR, and called 911.

The woman is identified as 23-year-old Darian Towns of Memphis.

Party-goers said they had been drinking and did not know how long Towns was in the pool before anyone noticed.

Investigators said the woman's death remains under investigation. Nobody has been charged with a crime at this time.

