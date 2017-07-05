Company ordered to pay back $6M to State of Mississippi

An upstart electric car company made the promise of providing hundreds of new jobs in North Mississippi almost one year ago. Taxpayers helped foot the bill to land Greentech Automotive, and now they want a return on their investment.

The Mississippi state auditor ordered a company to pay up after not fulfilling promises and commitments made to the state.

GreenTech Automotive Inc, out of Robinsville, MS, was paid $3 million from the Mississippi Development Authority and a $2 million from Tunica County to secure land for a Greentech Automotive production facility.

However, as a condition of receiving the funds, GreenTech agreed to invest $60 million into Tunica County and to create 350 new full-time jobs.

Those commitments were never fulfilled, according to the state auditor.

State Auditor Stacey Pickering is ordering GreenTech to pay back the $5 million with interest and investigative costs.

The Office of the State Auditor issued a formal demand for the funds, totaling $6,360,019.60 to Charles Wang, president and CEO of GreenTech Automotive Inc.

