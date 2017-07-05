Flag-raising scheduled Friday to honor 5-year-old left in hot van

The flag raising ceremony to remember the young boy who died after he was left in a hot daycare van has been scheduled for Friday, July 7.

Eastern Arkansas Child Advocacy Center will hold the ceremony in honor of Christopher Gardner Jr. at the West Memphis Police Department at 10 a.m.

Christopher, 5, was found dead on June 12 after employees at Ascent Children’s Health Services failed to notice he was still in their van until hours later.

The child's mother said she signed a sheet of paper around 6:30 a.m. that day indicating he had been picked up and was on the van. He arrived at the Ascent Children's Health Services facility around 7:15 a.m.

Sources said a driver and another adult were in the van, and Gardner was actually signed into the Ascent facility even though he was still in the van.

West Memphis Police Captain Joe Baker said four people could have prevented the child’s death had they done their jobs and checked on the van. Those four employees were charged with manslaughter in Christopher’s death.

A flag raising ceremony was previously scheduled last month but was postponed due to inclement weather.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.