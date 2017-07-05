Jewelry theft suspects caught in Southaven

Southaven Police Department captured two suspects accused of shoplifting from a jewelry store in June.

Officers said Cierra Moody, 26, and Derrick Kinds, 25, ran out of Kay Jewelers on June 19 with two rings worth more than $5,000 without paying. They were later taken into custody on larceny charges.

Moody faces one count of grand larceny and two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony. She was issued a $60,000 bond.

Kinds faces two counts of grand larceny and three counts of conspiracy to commit a felony. He was issued an $80,000 bond.

