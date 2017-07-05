Brother accidentally shoots 12-year-old sister in leg

A 12-year-old girl is recovering after she was accidentally shot in the leg early Wednesday afternoon.

Memphis Police Department said the girl and her 11-year-old brother were reportedly playing with a gun at a home on Sandpiper Avenue.

The boy accidentally fired a shot, hitting his sister in the leg.

The girl was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.

Officers said the investigation is ongoing.

