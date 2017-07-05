Memphis in talks to revitalize downtown areas

A man said he was forced to ride in his car as it was being towed, and the company said it is all legal.More >>
A man said he was forced to ride in his car as it was being towed, and the company said it is all legal.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating two July 4 robberies committed by one man, just a little over an hour apart. They are asking for help to identify the suspect, who is still on the loose.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating two July 4 robberies committed by one man, just a little over an hour apart. They are asking for help to identify the suspect, who is still on the loose.More >>
Dressed in a black jacket, Donald Thomas made his first court appearance on Wednesday.More >>
Dressed in a black jacket, Donald Thomas made his first court appearance on Wednesday.More >>
It’s a medical breakthrough for mastectomy patients. Doctors in Mississippi are now using a method long-used by doctors in other parts of the country to reconstruct cancer victim's breasts.More >>
It’s a medical breakthrough for mastectomy patients.More >>
A Florida woman who tried to hide a baggie of meth in her buttocks got caught when cops searched her.More >>
A Florida woman who tried to hide a baggie of meth in her buttocks got caught when cops searched her.More >>
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.More >>
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.More >>
The photograph was uncovered in formerly top secret files in the National Archives. Earhart disappeared in July 1937.More >>
The photograph was uncovered in formerly top secret files in the National Archives. Earhart disappeared in July 1937.More >>
A note left with the dog read, “My owner was in an abusive relationship and couldn’t afford to get me on the flight. She didn’t want to leave me, with all her heart,...but she has no other option.”More >>
A note left with the dog read, “My owner was in an abusive relationship and couldn’t afford to get me on the flight. She didn’t want to leave me, with all her heart,...but she has no other option.”More >>
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.More >>
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.More >>
The Baxley Police Department says the infamous pair responsible for attacking a mother and daughter at their chicken stand have turned themselves in.More >>
The Baxley Police Department says the infamous pair responsible for attacking a mother and daughter at their chicken stand have turned themselves in.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two early morning shootings and a deadly vehicle pursuit overnight in downtown Savannah.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two early morning shootings and a deadly vehicle pursuit overnight in downtown Savannah.More >>
A Lakewood man suffered severe injuries after an Independence Day fireworks explosion.More >>
A Lakewood man suffered severe injuries after an Independence Day fireworks explosion.More >>
In a study, researchers found that mosquitoes consume Type O blood twice as often as those with Type A.More >>
In a study, researchers found that mosquitoes consume Type O blood twice as often as those with Type A.More >>
The Mississippi state auditor ordered a company to pay up after not fulfilling promises and commitments made to the state.More >>
The Mississippi state auditor ordered a company to pay up after not fulfilling promises and commitments made to the state.More >>