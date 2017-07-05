Hackathon allows kids to use tech skills to combat human trafficking

In recent years Memphis has seen a sharp rise in human trafficking, one of the fastest growing crimes in the Mid-South.

Non-profit CodeCrew is hosting it's third annual "Lost in Space Hackathon" to help local kids join in the fight against human trafficking while promoting computer science education.

On July 29 and July 30 students will be able to use their programming skills while developing mobile apps designed to help rid our community of this growing problem. The event will take place at the FedEx Institute of Technology from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.

The students will partner with volunteers from the Memphis tech community, and they will have the chance to showcase their mobile applications to a panel of judges. Students will also demonstrate their apps to the community, with the chance of winning big prizes.

Hackathon events across the world focus on teaching kids computer programming to focus on a common goal. CodeCrew also partnered with the Memphis Grizzlies Foundation earlier this summer to teach more than 60 students how to build their own apps and cultivate computer science tools.

The organization hopes their biggest event of the year will be a weekend these students will never forget. "A new generation of software developers will not only compete and show off their tech skills but have lots of fun at the same time," said CodeCrew Executive Director Meka Egwuekwe.

Human trafficking has led to the abduction and exploitation of millions of people with the majority of the victims being minors. CodeCrew strives to mentor and guide Memphis children while sparking an initiative to repress this issue in our community.

The Hackathon is open to all students entering grades five to twelve, with no experience required. There is a $10 administrative fee and registration is available on their website.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.