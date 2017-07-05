Tunica blood drive sparks friendly competition between law enforcement

The Tunica County fire, sheriff, and police departments are competing in their "Battle of the Badges" blood drive Monday, July 31.

The departments encourage people to come out, roll up their sleeves, and support their badge of choice. The friendly competition between branches hopes to unite the community while supporting a great cause.

A Mississippi Blood Services donor coach will be set up outside of the Tunica Sheriff's Department in Robinsonville, Mississippi.

All donors will receive a free t-shirt and will be entered in a drawing to win a 2017 Road to Life Ram 1500 Big Horn truck.

The drive will run from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. and a photo ID is required.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.