MS doctors practicing new reconstruction technique for mastectomy patients

It’s a medical breakthrough for mastectomy patients.

Doctors in Mississippi are now using a method long-used by doctors in other parts of the country to reconstruct cancer victim's breasts.

Instead of using implants, doctors at University of Mississippi Medical Center are using women's own tissue.

Doctors said many Mississippi patients don't know Diep (DEEP) Flap is an option.

Surgeons remove fat, skin and blood vessels from the abdomen to recreate patient's breasts.

"I was very excited because I thought that being a young woman I would have to go around with one breast," said breast cancer survivor Nekesha Moore.

"It's the most natural feeling and lifelike that you can ever get,” said Dr. Ben McIntyre, Associate Professor of Plastic Surgery. “It will be there forever."

Doctors said this a very challenging surgery and very similar to a transplant.

The surgery usually lasts about eight hours, but doctors said this procedure makes recovery faster.

