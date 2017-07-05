MPD searching for man who robbed 2 businesses at knife-point on July 4

Memphis Police Department is investigating two July 4 robberies committed by one man, just a little over an hour apart. They are asking for help to identify the suspect, who is still on the loose.

Employees at the Family Dollar at Jackson and Poplar Avenue told police the robber came in the store, held an individual at knife-point, and demanded money from the cash register. The robber then ran away from the business with an undetermined amount of money around 5:30 p.m.

At around 6:40 p.m. the same robber entered a Taco Bell on Poplar Avenue and held employees at knife-point, again demanding money. He left the restaurant after taking another undetermined amount of cash from the register. He was last seen in a gold or tan Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information about the robber is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH or to text the keyword "AWARD" to 274637 with your tip.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.