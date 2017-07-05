Store owner opens fire on teen burglars

A Mississippi store owner opened fire on two teenagers that police say were trying to break in.

Farris Cole, the owner of Cole’s Sundry Grocery convenience store, said he spent the night in his shop after multiple break-ins.

He shot one suspect early Wednesday morning, claiming self-defense.

Cole said his store was broken into through the roof earlier this week, and several items were stolen including ice pops and beer.

“They've been coming to this store for a minute,” Cole said. “You know, in and out--in and out. So last night I thought I'd spend the night in the store.

Cole said the suspects returned, but this time he was ready.

“They come across the top of the building; they come in, and when they come in, I sat there waiting on them,” Cole said. “And when they did I said ‘I've been waiting on y’all for a long time.’”

Investigators with Batesville Police Department said the suspects were both 17 years old and had managed to climb up the electrical meter, onto the roof, and through an air duct in the ceiling.

“They walked around there and I put it on them and made them lay in the floor,” Cole said. “And while they were laying in the floor, he was trying to get a hold of his gun to shoot me, and I shot him in the ear. I thought I had killed him because I turned him over, he was hollering you know, you shot me in the ear. So about that time, the police got here.”

Police said the suspect who was shot was taken to the Panola Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries, and the other was taken to the Desoto County Juvenile Facility.

Both face charges of burglary and larceny. At this time, Cole does not face any criminal charges.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.