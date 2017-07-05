Man shot, killed 1 street away from school, park

A man was shot and killed in the 5400 block of Elmhurst Avenue, one street over from Fox Meadows Elementary School and Wilson Park.

Memphis Police Department said the man was shot shortly after 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

There is no description of the suspect.

The man is the 104th homicide victim this year in Memphis, according to MPD.

