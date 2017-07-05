Boy, 9, accidentally shot in face with BB gun

A 9-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot in the face with a BB gun Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the accident happened outside a home in the 3700 block of Blue Jay Road.

The boy’s aunt said he was outside with his friends when he was shot in the cheek, and the children told WMC’s Jerry Askin that it was an accident.

HIs aunt said kids need to be careful with any kind of weapon whether it’s real or a BB gun.

The boy, who is expected to be OK, said he was walking and was hit in the face before he knew it.

