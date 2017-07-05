Summertime heat, cars, and pets don't mix

With summer in full swing, here's a friendly reminder to never take your pets along for the ride while you're running errands.

Many people including myself like to take our pets with us when we're going for a drive and the pets love it too.

I always get a kick out of seeing a dog with his head hanging out the window with its tongue wagging as the vehicle drives down the street.

It's certainly no problem if you're in the car with them just enjoying a leisurely drive or going from point A to point B.

But, if you are making a stop or stops that require you to leave your pet in the vehicle, then please leave them at home.

During a typical summer da, the temperature inside a parked car can increase significantly in just a matter of minutes. Even if the car is cool from the AC when you park and you leave the windows cracked, the temperature inside can still climb to unsafe levels rapidly.

For example, on a 90-degree day, the temperature inside a parked car can reach 109 degrees in just 10 minutes. In 30 minutes, the temperature can reach 124 degrees.

A dog is susceptible to hyperthermia when its body temperature reaches 103 degrees and the dog can suffer heat stroke when its body temperature reaches 106 degrees.

A ride in the car is a lot of fun for pets and their owners, but any amount of time a pet spends in a hot parked car is dangerous and even deadly.

So, please leave your pets at home during the summer months.

