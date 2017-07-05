Second ‘Ride of Tears’ calls for end to violence

Local activists hit the streets of Memphis on Wednesday to call for an end to the violence.

For the second time, they used a hearse to show how deadly serious the problem is.

However, organizers said they are disappointed elected officials have not been participating.

“We have a lot of politicians that rally when it’s time to vote,” said organizer Sharon Mourning. “OK, now that we have you in your position, now take your position."

Many family members who have lost loved ones participated in the demonstration because they said enough is enough.

The procession also visited several neighborhoods and apartment complexes that have been dealing with a spike in violent crime.

