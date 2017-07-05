Munford man arrested, another wanted in Tipton Co. shooting

A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.More >>
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.More >>
TBI arrested a Munford man and issued warrants for a second man in connection to a July 4 shooting.More >>
TBI arrested a Munford man and issued warrants for a second man in connection to a July 4 shooting.More >>
With summer in full swing, here's a friendly reminder to never take your pets along for the ride while you're running errands.More >>
With summer in full swing, here's a friendly reminder to never take your pets along for the ride while you're running errands.More >>
Local activists hit the streets of Memphis on Wednesday to call for an end to the violence. For the second time, they used a hearse to show how deadly serious the problem is.More >>
Local activists hit the streets of Memphis on Wednesday to call for an end to the violence. For the second time, they used a hearse to show how deadly serious the problem is.More >>
A 9-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot in the face with a BB gun Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A 9-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot in the face with a BB gun Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A Florida woman who tried to hide a baggie of meth in her buttocks got caught when cops searched her.More >>
A Florida woman who tried to hide a baggie of meth in her buttocks got caught when cops searched her.More >>
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.More >>
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.More >>
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.More >>
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.More >>
Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise is once again in the intensive care unit, according to a news release Wednesday from MedStar Washington Hospital Center.More >>
Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise is once again in the intensive care unit, according to a news release Wednesday from MedStar Washington Hospital Center.More >>
In a study, researchers found that mosquitoes consume Type O blood twice as often as those with Type A.More >>
In a study, researchers found that mosquitoes consume Type O blood twice as often as those with Type A.More >>
The Baxley Police Department says the infamous pair responsible for attacking a mother and daughter at their chicken stand have turned themselves in.More >>
The Baxley Police Department says the infamous pair responsible for attacking a mother and daughter at their chicken stand have turned themselves in.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two early morning shootings and a deadly vehicle pursuit overnight in downtown Savannah.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two early morning shootings and a deadly vehicle pursuit overnight in downtown Savannah.More >>
Seven people were arrested and a police officer was injured during a small protest held to mark the one year anniversary of the death of Alton Sterling.More >>
Seven people were arrested and a police officer was injured during a small protest held to mark the one year anniversary of the death of Alton Sterling.More >>
A Sumter photographer's desire to try something new allowed a military family to share a new keepsake with their husband and father who is thousands of miles away serving our country.More >>
A Sumter photographer's desire to try something new allowed a military family to share a new keepsake with their husband and father who is thousands of miles away serving our country.More >>
A Lakewood man suffered severe injuries after an Independence Day fireworks explosion.More >>
A Lakewood man suffered severe injuries after an Independence Day fireworks explosion.More >>