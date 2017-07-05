Munford man arrested, another wanted in Tipton Co. shooting

TBI arrested a Munford man and issued warrants for a second man in connection to a July 4 shooting.

The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office and TBI Special Agents joined forces to investigate the shooting, which injured a 19-year-old man, at a house party in the 300 block of Nivens Road in Atoka.

Investigators identified Dontarius Woods and Terrell Tate as suspects in the shooting.

Woods was arrested July 5 and charged with one count of first-degree attempted murder. He was booked into the Tipton County Jail, where he is being held without bond until his arraignment on Friday.

A warrant for first-degree attempted murder has been issued for Tate.

If you know Tate’s whereabouts, call 1-800-TBI-FIND, or the Tipton County Sheriff’s Department Tip Line at (901) 475-3307, or the Criminal Investigations Division at (901) 475-3300.

