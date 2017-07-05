Fireworks to blame for fires that burned 2 Memphis homes - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Shooting off fireworks started two residential fires that broke out late on July 4 and into early morning July 5. 

MFD responded to these fires on Deer Crossing Road and Buntyn Street. The first home caught fire in the carport area as a result of setting off the fireworks and the second home suffered from a roof fire. 

The Buntyn Street residence did not have a working smoke detector according to MFD. They encourage every homeowner to check smoke alarms once a month and replace batteries often. 

The damages were estimated at over $45,000 between the homes. 

No firefighters or civilians were injured in either of these fires. 

