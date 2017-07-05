YMCA steps in after daycare is forced to close its doors

After the Funtimes Learning Center in Lakeland closed abruptly due to money problems earlier this summer, parents and employees were outraged.

Wednesday, the YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South announced they will take over the daycare and open their own Child Development Center in its place.

The center will be remodeled with state of the art equipment, toys, and supplies for early learning and child development. The YMCA specializes in providing family-centered, value-based programs to nurture healthy development.

Members of the community are excited to see a happy ending for the daycare that shut down so suddenly.

“As we prepare to get the new and improved center opened as quickly as possible, we are working closely with the staff and parents to make this transition smooth, especially for the children”, said Brian McLaughlin, Vice President of Operations of the YMCA of Memphis & the Mid-South.

Registration for the daycare will open on July 10.

