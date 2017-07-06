Green's future with Grizzlies uncertain

While everybody is worrying about what NBA Free Agency is doing to the Grizzlies Grit and Grind Image, the fate of one Grizzlies Player who could be part of Memphis' future is still, very much, up in the air.

The Grizzlies extended an offer to Forward JaMychal Green Saturday. according to Rob Goldberg of Bleacher Report.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Grizz are now waiting to see what kind of offer sheets competing clubs extend to Green.

Memphis made a July 1 offer to restricted free agent JaMychal Green and are now awaiting an offer sheet, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 4, 2017



His Agent, Michael Hodges, says he's looking at two offers, including a sign and trade, for his client, but believes the Grizzlies are "going in a different direction."

The 27-year-old 6'9" forward is trying to make the best of a rags-(hopefully)-to-riches story. Undrafted out of Alabama, Green was signed out of the D-League by Memphis a year ago.

He earned a starting berth over veteran Zach Randolph this past season as the Grizzlies transition toward the new 3-and-D NBA.

Green averaged 9 points and 7 rebounds per game last season, and proved he could stretch the floor, hitting right at 38% from the 3-point line.

Green made $2.16 million last year..He could be in line for a multi-year contract that could pay him between $10 and $15 million per season.

