Clippers could be interested in Tony Allen

NBA Free Agency is taking its toll on era of Grit and Grind for the Memphis Grizzlies.

The official end may be upon us as Tony Allen could be the next domino to fall in the aftermath of the news Zach Randolph is leaving the Grizzlies for Sacramento.

Allen, who is the author of the Grizzlies Grit and Grind mantra, has removed the statement, "Always Grinding for the Memphis Grizzlies" from his Twitter page.

He's reportedly the focus of a potential sign and trade deal with the Los Angeles Clippers.

ESPN's David Aldridge reports the Clippers need to bolster their wing after J.J. Redick's departure to Philadelphia, and Jamal Crawford's trade to Atlanta.

Clips, looking to bolster wing after Redick departure/Crawford trade, have engaged Grizzlies in potential s/t for Tony Allen, per source. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) July 5, 2017

At 35 years old, TA is still an elite wing defender and perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate.

He made 2nd Team All-NBA Defense this past season.

TA earned $5 million last season, but missed the playoffs with a knee injury.

Allen has missed most of the past three playoff series for the Grizzlies due to injury.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.