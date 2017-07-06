Report: Celtics looking to target Gasol in trade

Nothing can be commented on officially, until the NBA's moratorium on announcing free agency signings ends Thursday, but there are enough side reports going around to fill up FedExForum.

Chris Mannix of The Vertical reports the Boston Celtics may be looking to further upgrade their roster by trading for Grizzlies Center Marc Gasol.

Column: On @GordonHayward in Boston, how he fits and what the still flush with assets Celtics could do next https://t.co/MQGjVBX5Bn — Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) July 5, 2017

This comes after free agent Gordon Hayward announced his intention to sign with the Celtics Tuesday night.

Why the Grizzlies might be interested, Mannix writes, is because the Celtics have a plethora players and picks to offer Memphis as a "ready made rebuilding package."

Gasol is coming off one of the best seasons of his career, earning All-Star honors by averaging 19.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.3 blocks.

He also showcased progress toward adapting to the current NBA style of play by knocking down 1.4 three-pointers per contest.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.