Jury selection for Bobo murder trial starts Thursday

Jury selection for one of the most high-profile murder cases in Tennessee history is set to begin Thursday.More >>
Jury selection for one of the most high-profile murder cases in Tennessee history is set to begin Thursday.More >>
An upper level system will continue to funnel in moisture to the Mid-South and increase instability today. Rain chances will remain high throughout the afternoon and evening with scattered showers and storms likely this afternoon.More >>
Most of the rain has ended for now but you can expect more widely scattered showers and storms to return Thursday.More >>
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.More >>
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.More >>
After the Funtimes Learning Center in Lakeland closed abruptly due to money problems earlier this summer, parents and employees were outraged.More >>
After the Funtimes Learning Center in Lakeland closed abruptly due to money problems earlier this summer, parents and employees were outraged.More >>
A man was shot and killed in the 5400 block of Elmhurst Avenue, one street over from Fox Meadows Elementary School and Wilson Park.More >>
A man was shot and killed in the 5400 block of Elmhurst Avenue, one street over from Fox Meadows Elementary School and Wilson Park.More >>
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.More >>
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.More >>
Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison.More >>
Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison.More >>
The Baxley Police Department says the infamous pair responsible for attacking a mother and daughter at their chicken stand have turned themselves in.More >>
The Baxley Police Department says the infamous pair responsible for attacking a mother and daughter at their chicken stand have turned themselves in.More >>
A 19-year-old Myrtle Beach woman was jailed on an attempted murder charge Wednesday.More >>
A 19-year-old Myrtle Beach woman was jailed on an attempted murder charge Wednesday.More >>