Jury selection for Bobo murder trial starts Thursday

Jury selection for one of the most high-profile murder cases in Tennessee history is set to begin Thursday.

Zach Adams will stand trial, charged with the murder of Holly Bobo, a west Tennessee nursing student that disappeared in 2011.

Adams is one of two brothers of killing the Bobo, 20.

Three years after Bobo’s death, her remains were found in a wooded area in Decatur County.

Adams’ brother Dylan is expected to plead the fifth during the trial.

Prosecutors are expected to introduce a gun as evidence during the trial, but it’s unclear what the connection to the case is.

A third man, Jason Autry, is also charged in the investigation.

