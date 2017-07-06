Woman hit by stray bullet that falls through roof

A woman is recovering after she was shot by a bullet that came through the roof of her home.

Claudette Miller said she heard fireworks and gunshots Thursday night.

One of those gunshots came through the roof of her home on Miller Street around 9:30. The bullet hit her in the back while she sat on the couch.

"I was asleep on my couch and I heard a loud bang,” Miller said. “By the time I opened my eyes I felt something hit me in my back."

Miller was stunned by the incident.

"It startled me. I couldn't do nothing but call my son because it’s really shaken me up,” she said.

Police are now looking for the person responsible for the shooting.

