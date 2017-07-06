5th case of Legionnaires discovered from Guest House at Graceland

A fifth case of Legionnaires Disease was discovered at the Guest House at Graceland.

Last week, the outbreak was discovered in the pool area of the hotel, which remains shut down.

At the time the outbreak was discovered, there were three known cases. That number is now up to five.

Legionnaires Disease is caused by a bacteria typically found in water. It can be contracted when someone breathes in vapor containing the bacteria.

Many people do not become ill after becoming exposed to Legionnaires, but symptoms can be similar to pneumonia, including coughing, shortness of breath, high fever, muscle aches, and headaches—all of which can last between two and 14 days after being exposed.

Anyone who visited Guest House at Graceland on Elvis Presley Boulevard between May 15 and June 26 and experienced symptoms should call 901-222-9299.

