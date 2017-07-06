Mayor announces grants for 1968 sanitation workers

A Mississippi family is in mourning after two 10-year-old siblings and their grandparents were killed in a plane crash in Georgia.More >>
A Memphis restaurant is under fire after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland announced the city will give grants to the 1968 sanitation workers.More >>
A fifth case of Legionnaires Disease was discovered at the Guest House at Graceland.More >>
An upper level system will continue to funnel in moisture to the Mid-South and increase instability today. Rain chances will remain high throughout the afternoon and evening with scattered showers and storms possible this afternoon.More >>
There will be another chance for scattered showers and storms today.More >>
It's National Fried Chicken Day when Chicken Claus comes down the hallway and delivers delicious, crispy fried wings and hot sauce to all the good people.More >>
The man had become obsessed with the family because he thought their dogs were using the bathroom in his yard, the victim’s wife says.More >>
Investigators say there were no other remains inside the child's casket, and they are trying to figure out the origin of the casket.More >>
The woman allegedly chased their son until he crashed his motorcycle after becoming angry he and his friends didn’t let her merge.More >>
Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.More >>
Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison.More >>
A 911 operator is on administrative leave pending an investigation into the way she allegedly handled an emergency call. A witness says she hung up on him while he was trying to report what he believed to be a beating and kidnapping.More >>
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.More >>
A woman is in custody after her husband and four children were found dead at their home in Loganville. Another child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.More >>
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.More >>
