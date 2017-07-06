Mayor announces grants for 1968 sanitation workers

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland announced the city will give grants to the 1968 sanitation workers.

Strickland laid out plans for these grants--$50,000 each--Thursday at the National Civil Rights Museum. The city is working with Operation: HOPE and First Tennessee Bank for the near $1 million commitment.

The plan is to provide financial security to the 10 retired workers and four that remain on the job after the 1968 strike.

“It’s never too late to do the right thing,” Strickland said. “The 1968 sanitation workers changed or city for the better through their courage and resolve, yet they’ve never had the financial security that other city employees enjoyed. Today, we’re taking a major step toward that financial security, as well as enhancing the financial future of our current and future sanitation employees.”

Strickland also announced the creation of a new retirement plan for the sanitation employees. The city will match contributions up to 4.5 percent in the workers’ 401(a) plan to join the workers’ current Social Security and deferred compensation plans.

Employees with 20 years of service or more will have each dollar matched with $1.50 from the city, up to three percent of their salary.

“The issue over sanitation worker retirement has existed for nearly 50 years. I am proud our administration was able to develop an innovative solution to address this challenge for current and future employees with Social Security benefits,” Memphis chief human resources officer Alex Smith said. “In addition to the grants and new retirement program, we are also enhancing our retirement planning and education services in partnership with Operation HOPE to help our workers be able to effectively save and plan for retirement, providing them the financial dignity they deserve.”

