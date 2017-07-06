Restaurant owner shames customer: 'Haters are not welcome'

A Memphis restaurant is under fire after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.

Imagine Vegan Cafe is located on Young Avenue in Memphis.

After a customer gave the restaurant a 2-star review on Google, the owner of the restaurant called the customer out on Facebook.

Imagine Vegan Cafe said the customer lied about the owner's baby in the review, which "throughly (sic) irritated mama bear."

The Google review came from a person who said she ate there all the time and even said she'd probably return. The unedited review can be read below:

"On the real, I eat here all the time. I still probably will bc I like to go out and there are few options available to me BUT y'all listen. During my visit, a bare butt naked baby was running around, stood up on a table with its black theyre so dirty feet, and bent over to show me it's butthole. I wish I was exaggerating. This is like while I'm eating, and it's the owners kids? An older kid came over and started like yodeling and staring at me during my meal. I was SO uncomfortable. Like I get it's a family establishment and kids do weird things but naked baby was running around for like 15 minutes while all the workers started are just standing to the side talking and laughing over it.



And for my food, I can heat up a tofurky sausage just as well and in under half the time."

Commenters on social media are now pushing back against both sides. However, the majority of comments appear to be against the restaurant owner for responding publicly to a negative review.

WMC Action News 5's Sasha Jones is reaching out to contact the restaurant owner and the customer who wrote the review. She'll have a full report on WMC Action News 5 at 6 p.m.

