43 guns stolen from Memphis gun range; $5,000 reward offered

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest after a theft from a gun range.

On July 1, at least 43 guns were reported stolen from Range USA on Whitten Road. Investigators are still checking to see if any more guns were taken.

ATF is offering a $2,500 reward that will be matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation for a total of $5,000 for the arrest of the burglar(s).

If you know anything about who may have taken these firearms, call ATF at 800-ATF-GUNS or MPD at 901-528-CASH.

Jessica Holley is looking deeper into this crime. She’ll have a full report tonight on WMC Action News 5 at 5 p.m.

