43 guns stolen from Memphis gun range; $5,000 reward offered

It’s tempting to spend as much time outdoors as we can this time of year, especially if the pool or the lake calls your name! But there are obvious dangers: overheating, sunburn- just to name a few. With heat index values reaching the upper 90s, the big concern in the hot and sultry weather is heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Do you know the difference?More >>
Memphis Police Department arrested and charged four teens accused of killing a 70-year-old at a home in Fox Meadows.More >>
Grizz Nation will always have love and adoration for Zach Randolph.More >>
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest after a theft from a gun range.More >>
A new music festival is making its way to Memphis this fall.More >>
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.More >>
The man had become obsessed with the family because he thought their dogs were using the bathroom in his yard, the victim’s wife says.More >>
A woman is in custody after her husband and four children were found dead at their home in Loganville. Another child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.More >>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.More >>
It's National Fried Chicken Day when Chicken Claus comes down the hallway and delivers delicious, crispy fried wings and hot sauce to all the good people.More >>
The infant, a 3-to-4-month-old baby, was buried in South Jersey last Thursday.More >>
Police are trying to establish a motive for the deadly ambush of an officer who was shot in a New York Police Department command post vehicle.More >>
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.More >>
The woman allegedly chased their son until he crashed his motorcycle after becoming angry he and his friends didn’t let her merge.More >>
Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison.More >>
