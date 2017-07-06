Music festival announced for Shelby Farms in October

Cage the Elephant at Lollapalooza in 2012 (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

A new music festival is making its way to Memphis this fall.

The newly-announced Mempho Music Festival will take place October 6 and 7 at Shelby Farms Park.

Organizers call the festival a combination of music, food, and nature.

Each day is headlined by a Grammy Award-winning artist in Cage the Elephant and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit.

The lineups are:

Friday, October 6

Cage the Elephant

Cold War Kids

Bishop Briggs

Southern Avenue

Dan Luke & the Raid

Saturday, October 7

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

Steve Cropper & Friends Booker T. Stax Revue

Robert Randolph & The Family Band

Hard Working Americans

The Weeks

Jojo’s Slim Wednesday

“The roots of American music can be clearly traced directly to Memphis. The first annual MEMPHO Music Festival is being launched with a distinct purpose to pay homage to our community’s unique role in shaping and influencing global music culture,” said Memphis native Diego Winegardner, Founder and CEO of Big River Presents, the promoter behind MEMPHO.

Tickets go on sale July 14 at 10 a.m. Click here to sign up for early access.

