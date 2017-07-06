4 teens charged with killing 70-year-old man

Memphis Police Department arrested and charged four teens accused of killing a 70-year-old at a home in Fox Meadows.

James Caffey, 70, was shot and killed shortly after 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Two teens are charged as adults—19-year-old Marquis Stanford and 18-year-old Keondria Williams.

Two teens ages 16 and 14 are also charged. Their identities have not been released.

All four teens are charged with reckless homicide and unlawful possession of a weapon.

