Man shot, killed in West Memphis 2 days after shooting at same location

West Memphis Police Department is investigating a homicide at the same location where someone was shot just two nights before.

Police said they were called to a shooting on North 28th Street around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, they found a woman that had been shot in the arm.

A second victim had already been taken to the hospital by private vehicle; that victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

On July 3, WMPD investigated two shootings they said were connected; one of them took place on North 28th Street, at the same location.

There is no information on any possible suspects at this time.

