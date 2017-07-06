Southaven reschedules Fourth of July fireworks show

A little rain won't keep Southaven from celebrating the birth of our country.

City of Southaven announced via Facebook that the city's Fourth of July fireworks show will still happen.

Storms forced the city to postpone the show on July 4, but the city said it has rescheduled the show for Friday, July 7 at 9:30 p.m.

