'Rambo,' 'Ren,' 'Lil Folk' sentenced to dozens of years in jail for 2014 shooting

Two convicted Gangster Disciples out of Memphis will spend more than 500 months in federal prison, according to the Department of Justice.

Three Gangster Disciples members were each sentenced to more than 21 years in prison for their role in a 2014 shooting.

The shooting happened June 21, 2014 at Hillview Apartments. Investigators said Florence Anthony got into an altercation with a group of people at the apartment complex.

Anthony contacted her Gangster Disciples chain-of-command, which then issued orders for gang members to retaliate against those responsible.

Five Gangster Disciples later went through the apartment complex shooting at anyone in sight. The shooting injured four children and one adult.

The following gang members were sentenced in the shooting:

Edwin Carvin (AKA "Ren") -- 263 months

Robert Mallory (AKA "Rambo") -- 292 months

Brandon Milton (AKA "Lil Folk) -- 262 month

Anthony and her chain-of-command leader Erik Reese were previously sentenced in the shooting.

