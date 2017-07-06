What we are working on Thursday afternoon

Good afternoon,
Weather
A mix of sun and clouds for the rest of the afternoon into the early evening. Isolated showers or storms are possible. It will remain extremely humid with heat indices in the mid 90s.
AFTERNOON/EVENING: Partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of storm. Winds: SW 5-15 mph. High: 88
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. An early shower. Winds: SW 5 mph. Low: 73
FRIDAY: We will finally break this rainy pattern on Friday and most of the area will remain dry. Highs will reach the lower 90s with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky.
4 p.m. headline
The trial of for those accused of killing nursing student Holly Bobo DELAYED until September...reaction from inside the courtroom to the unexpected turn of events.
5 p.m. headline
Dozens of guns out on the streets of Memphis after a gun range is robbed...Jessica Holley speaks with authorities on efforts to get the guns off the street as soon as possible.
6 p.m. headline
A Memphis restaurant owner raises eyebrows after publicly SHAMING a woman who posted a bad review...Sasha Jones is digging deeper to get all sides to the story.
Trending stories
1. Restaurant owner shames customer: 'Haters are not welcome'
2. Bride-to-be drowns during July 4 party, car stolen
3. Store owner opens fire on teen burglars
4. Parents: Woman's road rage caused son's death
5. Man allegedly kills neighbor after dispute over dog feces
Thousands of bees infested the oldest home in north Mississippi not classified as a log cabin.More >>
Jury selection for one of the most high-profile murder cases in Tennessee history will be delayed until September 11, 2017.More >>
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest after a theft from a gun range.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.More >>
The 3-to-4-month-old baby was buried in South Jersey last Thursday.More >>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
The man had become obsessed with the family because he thought their dogs were using the bathroom in his yard, the victim’s wife says.More >>
Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
A wedding proposal we first told you about last year, has gone viral all over the world.More >>
A woman is in custody after her husband and four children were found dead at their home in Loganville. Another child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.More >>
