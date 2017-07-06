Teen, mother, girlfriend’s mother indicted in 2016 IHOP murder - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Teen, mother, girlfriend’s mother indicted in 2016 IHOP murder

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Sebastian Vaughn (left) and Lee-Ann Coombs (right) (SOURCE: SCSO) Sebastian Vaughn (left) and Lee-Ann Coombs (right) (SOURCE: SCSO)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A 17-year-old, his mother, and his girlfriend’s mother have all been indicted for the shooting death of a 35-year-old man.

Sebastian Vaughn was indicted on first-degree murder for killing a man at a Memphis IHOP on June 20, 2016.

Vaughn, who attended Bartlett High School, told investigators he shot Marlo Williams, 35, with a sawed-off shotgun in the front seat of the victim's car during a dispute in a drug deal at the Sycamore View Road IHOP.

Vaughn's mother, attorney Summer Rhoden, was indicted on charges of accessory after the fact for allegedly concealing her son for at least 24 hours after she knew police were looking for him.

Vaughn’s girlfriend’s mother Lee-Ann Coombs, 44, of Arlington was indicted on accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence for allegedly disposing of Vaughn's clothing and the weapon used in the killing.

A photo of the victim was taken and posted to Snapchat.

According to police, Coombs drove Vaughn's girlfriend (her daughter) to the I-40 bridge and told her to throw the shotgun and clothes into the Mississippi River. 

