Teen, mother, girlfriend’s mother indicted in 2016 IHOP murder

Police have arrested a teen in a murder outside IHOP on Sycamore View.

Family members of the man found shot dead outside a Memphis IHOP held a vigil to honor their loved one.

For the first time, the public is seeing the face of the 16-year-old accused of killing a man in an IHOP parking lot. Sebastian Vaughn, aka "Sideburns," faces murder charges in the death of Marlo Williams, 35.

It's a crime that sounded callous and beyond belief as a 16-year-old was charged with first-degree murder in the death of a man, but also accused of taking a photo of the aftermath and sending it to friends.

There was a shooting outside IHOP on Sycamore View Road.

The teenager accused of shooting and killing a man in the parking lot of IHOP was transferred to adult court.

A 17-year-old, his mother, and his girlfriend’s mother have all been indicted for the shooting death of a 35-year-old man.

Sebastian Vaughn was indicted on first-degree murder for killing a man at a Memphis IHOP on June 20, 2016.

Vaughn, who attended Bartlett High School, told investigators he shot Marlo Williams, 35, with a sawed-off shotgun in the front seat of the victim's car during a dispute in a drug deal at the Sycamore View Road IHOP.

Vaughn's mother, attorney Summer Rhoden, was indicted on charges of accessory after the fact for allegedly concealing her son for at least 24 hours after she knew police were looking for him.

Vaughn’s girlfriend’s mother Lee-Ann Coombs, 44, of Arlington was indicted on accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence for allegedly disposing of Vaughn's clothing and the weapon used in the killing.

A photo of the victim was taken and posted to Snapchat.

According to police, Coombs drove Vaughn's girlfriend (her daughter) to the I-40 bridge and told her to throw the shotgun and clothes into the Mississippi River.

