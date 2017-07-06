Oxford police chief featured in video promoting law enforcement

Thousands of bees infested the oldest home in north Mississippi not classified as a log cabin.More >>
Thousands of bees infested the oldest home in north Mississippi not classified as a log cabin.More >>
Jury selection for one of the most high-profile murder cases in Tennessee history will be delayed until September 11, 2017.More >>
Jury selection for one of the most high-profile murder cases in Tennessee history will be delayed until September 11, 2017.More >>
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest after a theft from a gun range.More >>
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest after a theft from a gun range.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.More >>
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.More >>
The 3-to-4-month-old baby was buried in South Jersey last Thursday.More >>
The 3-to-4-month-old baby was buried in South Jersey last Thursday.More >>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.More >>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
The man had become obsessed with the family because he thought their dogs were using the bathroom in his yard, the victim’s wife says.More >>
The man had become obsessed with the family because he thought their dogs were using the bathroom in his yard, the victim’s wife says.More >>
Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison.More >>
Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
A wedding proposal we first told you about last year, has gone viral all over the world.More >>
A wedding proposal we first told you about last year, has gone viral all over the world.More >>
A woman is in custody after her husband and four children were found dead at their home in Loganville. Another child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.More >>
A woman is in custody after her husband and four children were found dead at their home in Loganville. Another child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.More >>