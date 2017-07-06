Oxford police chief featured in video promoting law enforcement

The Oxford police chief is helping spread a positive message about law enforcement.

The chief was chosen to participate in a new video made by the Mississippi Association of Chiefs of Police.

Chief Joey East said he is proud to be featured in the video after years of negative police publicity.

"We were trying to talk about things that we could do that would better relationships with the community," East said.

He said law enforcement face more scrutiny now than ever after officer-involved shootings such as the case in Ferguson, and even the shooting death of Antwun "Ronnie" Shumpert in Tupelo.

"The officers that are involved in a shooting or a bad incident, we are quick to go ahead and judge," East said.

East said the controversy started around body cameras, which he believes is both a blessing and a curse.

"Let's look at a touchdown in an NFL football game," East said. "Look how many angles they play before you can actually see whether or not it was a touchdown. So, a lot of times when you see a camera, you are just seeing one side of it and it doesn't give you the whole facts," East said.

The video East is featured in sparked a new appreciation for law enforcement in the community, showcasing Oxford, Senatobia, and other agencies across the state.

"We are definitely a part of you and we are here to protect you," East said.

It is protection that comes when the community and police work together as a team.

