Bees removed from oldest north Mississippi home

Thousands of bees infested the oldest home in north Mississippi not classified as a log cabin.

For 10 years, Ben Cowan lived at his Benton County, Mississippi, home with his father. The pair spent countless hours fixing up the home, which was originally built in 1835.

"Not only is it something my father is very proud of, it's something I had a hand in," Cowan said.

Cowen isn't the only one who thinks the house is pretty amazing. Swarms of European Honey Bees liked the place so much, they moved in without asking.

Cowen brought in a team of experts to safely remove the bees.

Apex Wildlife Control spearheaded the process of removing the bees from the home.

"We're going to be careful, because this is a historical home," Mike Harris of Apex Wildlife Control said.

"Not only is important historically, it's a legacy. It's my father's property, and it's important to keep that legacy," Cowen said.

