GO BIG: Malik loves football, math, and wants a mentor to help him learn more

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mid-South hopes more people will volunteer their time to help mentor children in our community who need good role models.

With a love of football and putt-putt, 10-year-old Malik hopes you or someone you know will become his "big brother."

Malik, who loves math, is a rising fourth grader at Brownsville Road Elementary School. He's looking for someone who wants to spend time with him and help him reach his full potential.

"Teach me what to do and what not to do and teach me more things about football," he said.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a nonprofit that pairs young people with mentors to help children build confidence, reach higher aspirations, avoid risky behaviors, and go further in their education. Once a "big" is matched with a "little," the volunteer is paired with a support specialist to help guide you through the process.

Malik said he is grateful for all that his mom has done for him in his 10 years.

"My mom, she teaches me what not to do in school," he said. "Be good. If I do get bad, she'll get me right."

With a "Big Brother" behind the wheel, Malik hopes to grow even more as a person.

"Teach me the ins and outs of life and take me to fun places," he said.

If you don't have time to be a mentor, you can always help by making a donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mid-South. Your money goes a long way in funding the big-little relationships.

