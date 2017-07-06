Drone interferes with chopper bringing patient to Le Bonheur

Ever wonder why we name tropical storms?More >>
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland announced the city will give grants to the 1968 sanitation workers--a move that comes nearly 50 years after the strike that forever changed Memphis took place.More >>
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) offered a reward for information leading to an arrest after at least 43 guns were stolen from a shooting range.More >>
Shelby County Sheriff's Deputies stumbled upon a meth lab in Millington while serving a warrant.More >>
The Oxford police chief is helping spread a positive message about law enforcement. He was chosen to participate in a new video made by the Mississippi Association of Chiefs of Police.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.More >>
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.More >>
Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
A Haleyville teenager is recovering at UAB Hospital Thursday morning after being struck by lightning while working at McDonald's Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A Mississippi store owner opened fire on two teenagers that police say were trying to break in.More >>
A woman is in custody after her husband and four children were found dead at their home in Loganville. Another child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.More >>
A wedding proposal we first told you about last year, has gone viral all over the world.More >>
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.More >>
